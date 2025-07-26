Wigan Athletic defender James Carragher celebrates a goal against Tranmere Rovers

Ryan Lowe admits everyone at Wigan Athletic, including the supporters, simply cannot wait for the new League One campaign to get underway this coming weekend.

Latics head into the new campaign – the first full season under manager Lowe – in good spirits, having gone unbeaten in their four games during their pre-season programme.

Lowe believes their positive pre-season will stand his side in good stead ahead of their 2025/26 League One campaign, which gets underway against Northampton Town at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

"We’re all excited,” said Lowe. “The new campaign is around the corner - we just need to get next week out of the way, and we’ll then build.

"We’ll have a look at Northampton and decide what we’re going to do in terms of team selection. We’re still hoping for one or two, or maybe three or four, to jump in.

"I thought some of the lads were fantastic today (against Tranmere) in different ways, that’s what I’ve wanted, but I’m looking forward to it, as the fans should be, hopefully it’s a successful campaign and it’s one we’re really looking forward to.”

Lowe has issued a rallying call to the Latics fanbase ahead of the season opener, with a feeling of optimism amongst the playing personnel and the supporters alike.

"We’re going to need the supporters throughout the course of the season,” said Lowe. “They know that, and we know that.

“They are important to us - they came in their numbers again today and we thank them for that.

“The lads went over to show their appreciation - their support is massively important to us.”