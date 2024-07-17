Wigan Athletic close in on youngster following Premier League release
Francois, who hails from Sydney, had been with the Cottagers for just over a decade, after his family moved over to London in 2013.
The 24-year-old has appeared in the Premier League and Championship during his time at Fulham, as well as loan spells at HNK Gorica in Croatia and Vejle in Denmark.
Francois would become the second signing of the week for Shaun Maloney, after the capture of defender Will Aimson from Exeter City on Monday.
Latics have also signed loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), as well as Dion Rankine on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer.
However, Olakigbe will be sidelined until October at least after breaking a leg in one of his first training sessions.
Latics have two pre-season friendlies this weekend – at Chorley on Friday night and AFC Fylde on Saturday afternoon.
