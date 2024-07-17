Wigan Athletic close in on youngster following Premier League release

By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Jul 2024, 17:14 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 18:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Wigan Athletic are closing in on the capture of Australia Under-23 international midfielder Tyrese Francois following his release from Fulham.

Francois, who hails from Sydney, had been with the Cottagers for just over a decade, after his family moved over to London in 2013.

Read More
Former Wigan Athletic striker joins non-league Warrington Town

The 24-year-old has appeared in the Premier League and Championship during his time at Fulham, as well as loan spells at HNK Gorica in Croatia and Vejle in Denmark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Latics have targeted Tyrese Francois following his release from FulhamLatics have targeted Tyrese Francois following his release from Fulham
Latics have targeted Tyrese Francois following his release from Fulham

Francois would become the second signing of the week for Shaun Maloney, after the capture of defender Will Aimson from Exeter City on Monday.

Latics have also signed loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), as well as Dion Rankine on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer.

However, Olakigbe will be sidelined until October at least after breaking a leg in one of his first training sessions.

Latics have two pre-season friendlies this weekend – at Chorley on Friday night and AFC Fylde on Saturday afternoon.

Related topics:AustraliaPremier LeagueFulham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice