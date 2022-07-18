Wigan Athletic star sidelined until October

The former Stoke man has been absent from the last three pre-season friendlies against Bolton, a Liverpool XI and Oldham.

And boss Leam Richardson has revealed the reason is down to a torn calf muscle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Cousins

Having missed two-thirds of last term with hamstring and thigh issues, Cousins was hoping to get a solid summer programme under his belt to hit the ground running this time.

And Richardson has been left reeling at the loss of a player who proved to be an integral part of the side when fitness has permitted.

"Jordan's had probably the most unluckiest period imaginable with injury," said the Latics boss.

"He's torn his calf this time, and he'll be out for a number of weeks, probably two months, maybe even two and a half months.

"When he does get a knock, they do tend to be on the severe end of the scale.

"But what you do know about Jordan is he'll always do his best to come back fitter, stronger, healthier - both physically and mentally - and I expect the same again."

The initial prognosis would sideline Cousins until the end of September.

But that falls in the middle of the first international break of the campaign, with Latics' next outing being the trip to Rotherham on October 1.