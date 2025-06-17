Christian Saydee in action for Portsmouth against Latics at Fratton Park in April, 2024

Wigan Athletic are understood to be at the front of the queue to land Portsmouth forward Christian Saydee.

The 23-year-old scored three times in 31 appearances for Pompey last term – most of them off the bench – as they consolidated their Championship status following promotion from League One.

However, he will be allowed to leave Fratton Park this summer, with Plymouth Argyle also in the hunt.

Having come through the ranks at Bournemouth – and having loan spells at Poole Town and Weymouth - joining a fifth club on the south coast may make sense from a geographical point of view.

Latics, though, are determined to push through a deal and bring him to the north west.

Head coach Ryan Lowe has already acknowledged Latics’ need to bolster their frontline this summer.

They finished the 2024/25 campaign as the lowest scorers in League One, with only 42 goals from their 46 matches played.

Lowe, who has seen top scorer Dale Taylor return to parent club Nottingham Forest - is on the look-out for three new forwards to address that problem.

And Saydee will hopefully be the first one through the door.

Latics have made one summer signing to date, Scottish midfielder Fraser Murray on a two-year deal from Kilmarnock on a free transfer.

The Liverpudlian has already confirmed he has been given assurances from the top that he will be supported in his attempts to reshape the squad into his mould.

"We do have those resources required, yes," he said. "I've had that backing we will have those resources. We will have money to spend, but we will make sure we spend it wisely.”