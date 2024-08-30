Wigan Athletic complete beat-the-deadline swoop for League Two forward
It had been a relatively quiet ending to the window for Latics, who have this week added Dale Taylor on loan from Nottingham Forest and brought 'home' Academy product Jensen Weir from Brighton on a permanent basis.
But with just hours until the cut-off point, boss Shaun Maloney made it a hat-trick in the form of Asamoah.
Latics were linked with the 21-year-old - who came through the ranks at Reading, before his career took him to picturesque outposts such as Greek sides Kalamata and Olympiacos Volos, as well as English non-league outfits Cheshunt and New Salamis - in the middle of July.
But the chase went cold, and Latics moved on to other targets.
However, after starting the season with only two goals from their opening four matches - a penalty and an own goal - Maloney wants as much firepower in his squad as possible.
And Asamoah's form in the second half of last term - six goals in 14 starts during a loan spell in Ireland with Waterford - showed what he's capable of.
“I was excited when I got the call because I know Wigan is a prestigious club with a lot of history,” said Maleace. “I feel like it’s a great fit for me.
“With the gaffer being a winger himself, it was a no-brainer to come, because I feel like I’ll progress really well here.
“I am a really exciting player, and I like to get the crowd off their feet and entertain them. Every single week, I play for the badge. I’ll do everything for my team-mates and the three points.”
Manager Maloney added: "We're very pleased that Maleace has joined the football club. He is a player that I have watched for a long period of time.
"I feel like he has big potential and will become an important player for our club over the coming seasons.
"Maleace is very quick and talented in one-versus-one situations, he can play off either flank and as a striker. I look forward to welcoming him into our team.”
Sporting Director Gregor Rioch added: "The arrival of Maleace is really exciting for the football club. He is a young player with lots of potential, and we believe he will become a key player for us.
“He can play a number of different positions across the frontline and is the type of forward who will get the supporters off their feet. I am looking forward to seeing how he develops in a Wigan Athletic shirt."
