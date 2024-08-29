Wigan Athletic secure return of Academy product sold to Premier League during administration!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jensen Weir sealed his return to Wigan Athletic after four years at Premier League Brighton and declared - It's nice to be back.

The 22-year-old was sold to the Seagulls shortly after Latics were placed into administration in the summer of 2020.

Indeed, his sale - along with those of Joe Gelhardt and Alfie Devine - effectively kept the club going long enough to secure a buyer.

Jensen Weir has rejoined Latics four years after being sold shortly after the club was placed into administration

Now Latics are on a much safer footing, Wigan sporting director Gregor Rioch - his former Academy boss - has finally righted a wrong, and brought the England Under-21 man back 'home'.

“I am really happy to be here again and it is nice to be back," said Weir, who remains Latics' youngest ever player, having turned out against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy in November 2017 at the age of 15 years and 280 days.

"For me to be a part of a project is something I have wanted for a few years and I am excited to get out and play in front of the fans again. I will relish it and hopefully the fans enjoy what they see!”

Weir, who first joined Latics as an eight-year-old, has spent time on loan in the EFL in recent years at Cambridge United, Morecambe, Blackpool and most recently Port Vale, making more than 100 appearances in the process.

"Jensen’s return home is a significant moment for us as a club, and I would like to thank Brighton for helping facilitate the move," said Rioch. "Jensen, along with fellow Academy graduates Joe Gelhardt and Alfie Devine, ultimately saved this football club from going under during one of our most difficult times.

"Jenson has fantastic ability and we’re proud that he's chosen to continue his career with us. He has picked up vital experience during his time at Brighton, as well as during various loan spells across the EFL, and we believe he’ll be a key player for us in the coming seasons."

Latics boss Shaun Maloney added: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jensen back to Wigan Athletic. He’s a player of immense talent and potential, and it’s fantastic to have him return home.

"Jensen has pushed extremely hard to make this move happen and we are looking forward to working with him and helping him fulfil his talent alongside the team's ambitions."