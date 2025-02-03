Owen Dale gets used to his new surroundings at the Brick Community Stadium

Oxford United winger Owen Dale became Wigan Athletic's seventh signing of the January transfer window 90 minutes before the 11pm deadline.

Latics brought in the 26-year-old - who hails from Warrington - on loan for the rest of the season, after Silko Thomas sustained a serious knee injury against Lincoln City on Saturday.

"This is a massive football club with a rich history," he said. "I spoke to the manager and the project here is something I want to be part of.

"I want to come here and help the football club in every way. Hopefully I can provide some experience, and I am looking forward to getting going.

"It was quite sudden when I heard about the interest. But once I knew it was a possibility, I wanted to get it done.

"That’s a few times I’ve moved clubs on deadline day, and it is quite hectic. Thankfully this one was quite seamless and I’m happy to be here.

"Obviously I want to hit the ground running here, but the manager has already told me it’s okay if I’m not 100 per cent right from the off."

Dale becomes the second Oxford man to join Latics in this window after striker Will Goodwin arrived on a similar loan deal at the beginning of January.

"I spoke to Will and he told me what a great set-up it is here,” added Dale. “I also played with Ollie Norburn and Jensen Weir at Blackpool so that will help me settle in.”

Dale came through the ranks at Crewe Alexandra and, after loan spells at Witton Albion and Altrincham, he joined Blackpool in 2022.

He spent two years at Bloomfield Road - including a loan spell at Portsmouth - before joining Oxford in the summer of 2024.

"I am very pleased to have signed Owen's quality at this late stage of the transfer window," said Latics boss Shaun Maloney. "Owen is a hard-working and talented forward player, who will be a real asset to us in the final third."

Sporting director Gregor Rioch added: "I'm delighted we've managed to fight off competition for Owen’s signature. Owen is very experienced at League One level, and I'd like to thank Oxford for their support in facilitating the move.”