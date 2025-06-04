Ryan Lowe is preparing for the first pre-season of his Latics tenure

Wigan Athletic have confirmed a hat-trick of pre-season fixtures ahead of the 2025-26 League One campaign.

First up is the short trip to Victory Park, Chorley for a clash against the National League North outfit on Saturday, July 5 (3pm).

Latics will jet out the following day for a week-long training camp in the Spanish resort of Campoamor between July 6-13.

On their penultimate day in Spain, they will take on Curzon Ashton, who play in the same division as Chorley.

Back on British soil, Latics will then face a trip to League Two side Accrington Stanley on Saturday, July 19 (3pm).

And Prenton Park will be the destination the following weekend as Latics face another fourth tier club in Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, July 26 (3pm).

The League One and Two seasons will get underway the weekend after (August 1-3), with the Championship starting the week after.

Fixtures for the new season will be released on Saturday, June 26 at 12noon.

Boss Ryan Lowe has already warned his players to expect ‘the hardest pre-season I’ve ever had’ as he aims to stamp his authority at the club.

"Me, the coaching staff, the analysts, can give them everything they need, but we can't go out and play the game for them,” he said last month. “We can only give them all the information and, after that, it's all on them.

"It's been a learning curve for me up to this point, and pre-season will be the next step. It's going to be tough...it'll be the hardest pre-season I've ever had. They'll all have pre-season programmes and they can't afford to break down.

"I don't want to be dour and say they can't have any holidays, they can spend some quality time with their families, and rightly so after a tough season. But I want them coming back fit and wanting to hit the ground running next season.

"I'll come up with some objectives and targets for the players, and they'll give me their words on that. I've done it at every club I've been at, and it's been relatively successful so far.”