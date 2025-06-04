Toby Sibbick is currently away with the Uganda national side

Wigan Athletic defender Toby Sibbick is hoping to use the forthcoming friendlies against Cameroon and Gambia to force his way into the Uganda set-up.

And there's no time to waste, with 'The Cranes' having the small matter of the Africa Cup of Nations to look forward to at the end of the year.

Sibbick has forced his way into the national squad since joining from Scottish outfit Hearts last summer.

The 26-year-old has yet to really make his mark on the field, but will be champing at the bit to show head coach Paul Put what he can do ahead of the showpiece event, which will be held in Morocco this time.

It's certainly been worth the time and effort it took Isleworth-born Sibbick to prove his credentials when Uganda heard of his eligibility.

"It's something that was going on for a while," he said. "They tried to call me up a few years ago, it went on for ages, but there was a long process of getting all the documents together.

"I finally got my passport through, and it means I can get called up whenever, and thankfully I've been in the last few squads.

"Having spoken to the national team coach, he says he needs me to be playing games consistently, to be in a position to start.

"Obviously there's an Africa Cup of Nations in the middle of next season, and it's about making sure I play as many games as possible, and put myself in contention for that."

Despite living in the UK all his life - apart from a short loan spell in Belgium with Oostende at the end of 2020 - Sibbick is fiercely proud of his ancestry.

"My mum was born in Uganda, and she grew up there before coming over to England," he said. "It's not easy to get back over there...the last time I went back was in 2008.

"When we get time off, it's always a very short window, which makes stuff like that very difficult. My mum's also a nurse so her shifts are not very flexible...and when I go back, I want to go back with her."

Sibbick also insisted the prospect of playing in the AFCON - which runs from December 21 to January 18, 2025 - is at the forefront of his mind.

"I think it will be good for everyone," he added. "The standard is increasing all the time, there's some very good players in the Uganda squad, they're perhaps a bit raw, they haven't had the coaching we get in Europe. But they did well in qualifying, they topped their group, and it's an exciting time for the nation."

Uganda squad:

Isima Watenga (Golden Arrows), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL), Hannington Sebwalunyo (NEC); Elvis Bwomono (St Mirren), Nico Wadada (Vipers), Elio Capradossi (Cittadella), Arnold Odong (Villa), Toby Sibbick (Wigan Athletic), Hilary Mukundane (Vipers), Jordan Obita (Hibernian), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov); Bobosi Byaruhanga (Oakland Roots), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africain), Allan Oyirwoth (New England Revolution), Enock Ssebagala (NEC), Abdu Karim Watambala (Vipers), Allan Okello (Vipers), Travis Mutyaba (Bordeaux); Dennis Omedi (APR), Hakim Kiwanuka (APR), Shafik Nana Kwikiriza (KCCA), Rogers Mato (FK Vardar), Usama Arafat (KCCA), Patrick Jonah Kakande (Villa), Ivan Ahimbisibwe (URA), Mohammad Shaban