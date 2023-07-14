News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic confirm double backroom staff departure

Wigan Athletic are on the look-out for a new goalkeeping coach following the departure of Darryl Flahavan.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 14th Jul 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read

Rob Kelly, who had been one of the assistant managers, has also left the club.

Talented star pens new Wigan Athletic contract extension.

Both men were appointed in the summer of 2021 as part of Leam Richardson's backroom team, and were part of the League One title-winning squad in their first campaign.

Goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan and assistant manager Rob Kelly have left LaticsGoalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan and assistant manager Rob Kelly have left Latics
With Graham Barrow having been appointed as Shaun Maloney's No.2, it remains to be seen whether Kelly will be directly replaced.

"The football club would like to thank both Rob and Darryl for their efforts while at Wigan Athletic and wish them well for the future," read a Latics statement.

Wigan-born Gary Walsh – who came through the ranks with Latics before joining Manchester United, before finishing his career at the DW under Paul Jewell – recently left his role as goalkeeping coach at West Brom.

However, it’s not thought that is linked to the Latics vacancy.

