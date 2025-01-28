Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thelo Aasgaard is now a Luton Town player after the Championship strugglers met the buy-out clause in his Wigan Athletic contract.

The 22-year-old was left out of the Latics matchday squad for Tuesday night’s League One clash at Peterborough United.

And the news every Latics fan had been dreading since the transfer window opened was confirmed at 9.45pm...shortly after full-time.

Wigan Athletic Sporting Director Gregor Rioch commented: “Thelo’s departure is yet another example of the great work our football club does with young players. We worked hard to convince Thelo to stay with us during the most difficult of circumstances under a previous regime whereby he, in truth, could have walked away and left us for free.

“As part of that agreement, we were always up front and honest with Thelo in that if we received a significant offer that met our valuation, we would allow him to pursue his ambition of playing at a higher level. That has now inevitably happened after 18 months and the development we have seen in Thelo in that time has been a joy to watch.

“As with the departure of Charlie Hughes, the board I were determined to ensure the club received the best possible financial deal which will protect ourselves in the future should Thelo continue with his development and progression in the way which we are confident he will do. I join everyone at the football club in wishing Thelo and all the best in his future career and I thank him for everything he has given us whilst at Wigan Athletic.”

Manager Shaun Maloney added: “Thelo has been an exceptional player for our team this season. Observing his development over the past 24 months has been incredibly rewarding. I want to wish Thelo and his family the best of luck for the future. I am confident he will return here when his schedule allows to say goodbye to the fans who have supported him, as well as to the staff who have worked tirelessly to help him improve.”

Aasgaard leaves Latics having scored 30 goals in 163 appearances, having also firmly established himself in the Norway Under-21 set-up during his time.

Latics now have until Monday evening’s transfer deadline to replace him.