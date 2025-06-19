Christian Saydee has joined Wigan from Pompey for an undisclosed fee. Picture: Bernard Platt | Bernard Platt

Christian Saydee insisted Wigan Athletic 'can do something very good' next season and beyond after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal from Portsmouth.

Latics beat off stiff competition from Plymouth Argyle to land the 23-year-old, who has been handed the coveted No.9 shirt.

And the London native insists his 'massive decision' to move up from the south coast is the right one.

“I’m over the moon be here," he said. "It’s taken a while for it to get done, I’ve thought about this move for a while, and it’s a massive decision.

"But I wanted to be here, I spoke to the gaffer, and he emphasised how I could fit into the squad, and I can’t wait to buy into that.

"With the gaffer being a former striker, it will be a massive help for me, as I will learn a lot from him.

"I’m very thankful to have been given the No.9 shirt, and hopefully I can back up that decision and make a name for myself.

"I’m a No.9 that is strong and likes to bring others into play. I’m always looking to get on the ball, and hopefully I can bring some goals to the team.

“If everyone works hard together - we can do something very good. I’m very excited to meet everyone, and I just want to get started now.

"For me, walking into the stadium, seeing the size of the place...I’ve played here before, but it’s very impressive.

"I’m so excited to get started and I can’t wait to meet everyone and get going.”

Saydee scored three times in 31 appearances for Pompey last term – most of them off the bench – as they consolidated their Championship status following promotion from League One.

Having come through the ranks at Bournemouth – and having loan spells at Poole Town and Weymouth - he could have joined a fifth club on the south coast in Plymouth.

However, Ryan Lowe's vision for Latics was something Saydee could not turn his back on.

"It's brilliant that Christian has decided to join us and commit to the project here at Wigan Athletic, becoming one of the first forward players through the door," said Lowe.

"It is clear we need more in the attacking area of the field. I've always said we need players who know how to score, and we will coach them to get into the right positions - and we will certainly do that with Christian.

"He wants to learn, and his character and profile are excellent. He will fit really well into what we're looking to build here.

"Following the earlier addition of Fraser Murray, I'm delighted that he’s joined, and I'm sure you'll join me in welcoming Christian to our football club."

Latics remain in the hunt for a couple more forwards ahead of the new season.

They scored only 40 goals in their 46 league games last term, and have also seen top scorer Dale Taylor return to Nottingham Forest after a successful season on loan.