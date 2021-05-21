Wigan Athletic crowned Under-18s national champions!

The Latics starlets celebrate the match-clinching second goal at Charlton

Northern champions Latics saw off their southern counterparts thanks to a goal in either half from defender Jason Fulton and forward Millen Brown.

And a fantastic display at the other end from goalkeeper Tom Watson ensured Kieran Driscoll's men didn't let things slip at the back.

Latics were off to a flyer when a seventh-minute corner was cleared to Fulton, who lashed home a wonderful volley from just inside the box.

A couple of brilliant saves from Watson prevented Charlton from responding immediately, before Latics almost doubled their advantage on 26 minutes, when Tom Costello's cross was turned against the far post by Brown.

The impressive Watson continued to keep Charlton at bay, protected ably by a composed backline led by James Carragher.

And after Sze sent an acrobatic volley just wide, Brown made the game safe by firing home on 74 minutes after the home defence were unable to clear another corner.