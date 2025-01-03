Wigan Athletic cut short Premier League loan to free up space

Calvin Ramsay is back at Liverpool after seeing his season-long loan at Wigan cut short

Scotland international defender Calvin Ramsay has returned to Premier League leaders Liverpool after his loan at Wigan Athletic was cut short.

Big things were expected of the 21-year-old when he arrived at Wigan last summer.

Despite unsuccessful loans last season at Preston North End and Bolton Wanderers, it was hoped Ramsay would make it third time lucky on loan in the north west.

But once again he failed to nail down a regular place in Shaun Maloney's squad, let alone the first team.

Indeed, of his dozen appearances for Latics, only three of them were starts in the league.

His right-back position has been largely filled by two centre-backs – Toby Sibbick and James Carragher – this term.

And the writing was on the wall when, within hours of the transfer window opening on New Year’s Day, Latics swooped for Arsenal defender Josh Robinson – who can play right-back and centre-half – on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

"We can confirm that defender Calvin Ramsay has returned to Liverpool FC," read a short Latics statement. "The 21-year-old originally signed a season-long loan deal in the summer, but leaves the Brick Community Stadium after making 12 appearances in all competitions. We would like to thank Calvin for his efforts during his time with Latics and wish him all the best for the future."

Ramsay has already been linked with another loan move, this time to Carlisle United in League Two, where he would team up with Latics old-boys Jordan Jones and Charlie Wyke.