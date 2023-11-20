Wigan Athletic dealt another injury blow during international schedule

Wigan Athletic have been dealt another potential injury blow with Liam Morrison picking up a knock while on duty with Scotland Under-21s.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 20-year-old joins goalkeeper Sam Tickle to have sustained an injury during international duties, with the Latics No.1 having been ruled out of England’s Under-21s fixtures against Serbia and Northern Ireland.

Scotland have confirmed that loanee defender Morrison has been forced out of action through injury, having featured in the 2-1 victory over Malta last month.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a notable absentee in the more recent 2-0 win over Belgium in Roeselare.

Hungary are the next opponents for Scot Gemmill's Scotland Under-21s, while Charlie Hughes and Martial Godo could be in action for the England Euro Elite squad on Monday, November 20, and Jordan Jones and Josh Magennis for Northern Ireland against Denmark.