Wigan Athletic dealt another injury blow during international schedule
The 20-year-old joins goalkeeper Sam Tickle to have sustained an injury during international duties, with the Latics No.1 having been ruled out of England’s Under-21s fixtures against Serbia and Northern Ireland.
Scotland have confirmed that loanee defender Morrison has been forced out of action through injury, having featured in the 2-1 victory over Malta last month.
He was a notable absentee in the more recent 2-0 win over Belgium in Roeselare.
Hungary are the next opponents for Scot Gemmill's Scotland Under-21s, while Charlie Hughes and Martial Godo could be in action for the England Euro Elite squad on Monday, November 20, and Jordan Jones and Josh Magennis for Northern Ireland against Denmark.
Thelo Aasgaard, who was called up by Norway U21s, was forced to withdraw after an injury sustained in the Emirates FA Cup victory at Exeter City.