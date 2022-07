The 20-year-old Scotland junior international was out of contract, but has been rewarded for his progress with an extension.

Robinson made his first-team debut at Sunderland in December 2020, and he made 25 appearances as Latics retained their League One status against the odds.

Luke Robinson puts pen to paper, watched by Leam Richardson

He featured a further 10 times last term.