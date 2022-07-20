Wigan Athletic confirm Championship defender coup

As exclusively revealed by Wigan Today earlier this week, the 24-year-old has chosen Wigan over several other options - both in the Championship and in France.

Nyambe, a Namibia international, spent 11 years with Blackburn, and played more than 200 games for the Ewood Park outfit.

He has represented his country at the African Cup of Nations and in World Cup qualifiers during the past three years.

Ryan Nyambe at the DW