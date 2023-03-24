News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic defender hits out at 'lies' that are 'affecting mental health'

Steven Caulker has hit out at the 'absolutely scandalous lies' he says Wigan Athletic's players have been told by the club's owners - which has 'affected mental health'.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:34 GMT- 1 min read

It's now two weeks since the Latics players have been waiting for their latest wage payments.

Wigan Athletic players stay away from training as wait continues
The group have now taken the decision to stay away from the training ground until the situation is rectified.

Steven Caulker has hit out at the 'lies' he says Wigan Athletic's players have been told by the club's owners
And now Caulker - the ex-Liverpool, Tottenham and England centre-back - has broken ranks and offered an insight into the players' viewpoint.

"The lies we as players have been told by Wigan Athletic are absolutely scandalous," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"There may be a reason for late payment once or twice, but for the boys to have experienced this 5 times this season is completely unacceptable.

"We are told as players everyday that the money is on its way and will "hopefully" reach our account by the afternoon. 14 days later, the money still hasn't arrived.

"Furthermore, what is more concerning is that we are due to be paid again on the 7th April and the club are unable to confirm whether they will have enough funds for this.

"Since I arrived at this club I have seen the players and backroom staff work tirelessly to try keep this club in the championship.

"It's really painful to now see that task become harder and harder each passing day.

"As the famous saying goes: 'Being silent while witnessing an injustice makes you guilty of the oppression as well'

"Well, my position is clear, I stand with the honest hard working staff and players, whose mental health is now being affected by this."

