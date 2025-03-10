Toby Sibbick has been recalled by the Uganda national side

Wigan Athletic defender Toby Sibbick has been recalled to the Uganda national squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Mozambique and Guinea.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Isleworth to a Ugandan mum, last featured for his country in a 2-2 draw against Ghana in March 2024.

But he has been rewarded for his form this season by Uganda head coach Paul Put.

The other British-based player in the squad is St Mirren defender Elvis Bwomono.

Uganda face Mozambique on Thursday, March 20, in Cairo, before hosting Guinea on Tuesday, March 25, at Namboole.

As things stand, Sibbick will miss Latics’ scheduled League One trip to Burton Albion on Saturday, March 22.

Latics have tended to have ‘international breaks’ over the last couple of seasons due to call-ups.

However, it remains to be seen whether they now reach the threshold for being able to postpone fixtures.

Thelo Aasgaard (Norway Under-21s) departed for Luton Town in January, while Sam Tickle has slipped out of the England Under-21 reckoning and Luke Chambers (England Under-20) is only just back from a five-month absence.

Uganda squad:

Isima Watenga (Golden Arrows), Alionzi Nafian (Mechal), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL); Elvis Bwomono (St Mirren), Gavin Kizito (KCCA), Bevis Mugabi (Anorthosis Famagusta), Timothy Awany (Ashdod), Toby Sibbick (Wigan Athletic), Rogers Torach (Vipers), Aziz Kayondo (Slovan Liberec), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov); Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa), Kenneth Semakula (Club Africain), Khalid Aucho (Young Africans), Enock Ssebagala (NEC), Abdul Karim Watambala (Vipers), Allan Okello (Vipers), Travis Mutyaba (Bordeaux); Denis Omedi (APR), Hakim Kiwanuka (APR), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara), Rogers Mato (Vardar), Steven Mukwala (Simba), Muhammad Shaban (Al Anwar), Calvin Kabuye (Mjallby AIF), Patrick Jonah Kakande (SC Villa).