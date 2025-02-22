Wigan Athletic deliver dent to Wycombe Wanderers' automatic promotion hopes

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Feb 2025, 17:15 BST
Ronan Darcy looks to pick a pass in the draw at WycombeRonan Darcy looks to pick a pass in the draw at Wycombe
Ronan Darcy looks to pick a pass in the draw at Wycombe
Wigan Athletic dug in and picked up a priceless point on the road thanks to a goalless draw at second-placed Wycombe Wanderers.

The home side had set out their stall from the off, with a Caleb Taylor effort taking a deflection off Dale Taylor, forcing Sam Tickle into a brilliant reflex save.

Read More
Wigan Athletic boss outlines first-team plan for Josh Robinson

Josh Scowen volleyed inches over the top for Wycombe, before good covering from Jon Mellish prevented the Chairboys getting in behind.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There were worrying scenes as Tickle - playing with his right knee heavily strapped - needed a bit of treatment before being able to continue.

But the visitors were good value for going into the break on parity.

Jonny Smith replaced Joseph Hungbo for the second half, but still Wycombe maintained the upper hand.

Cameron Humphreys saw a shot parried away by Tickle before being booted clear, with the same player then sending through substitute Fred Onyedinma with a fine long ball.

Thankfully for Latics, Sam Tickle came racing off his line to make a fine block, and he walked off very happy with a 12th clean sheet of the campaign.

Related topics:Wycombe WanderersFred Onyedinma

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice