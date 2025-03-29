Wigan Athletic 'did it right for Darren Orme', says Ryan Lowe
The 1-1 draw against Barnsley was Lowe's first home game in charge since succeeding Shaun Maloney in the hotseat.
But that - and everything else - paled into insignificance as the Latics family came together to remember one of their own.
The body of 54-year-old Darren had been found close to the Brick Community Stadium earlier in the week, around two-and-a-half weeks since he was last seen alive.
And his family will have been left in no uncertain terms as to how much of a hole he will leave behind.
An emotional minute's applause was held in both the Supporters Club before the game and by both sets of players just ahead of kick-off.
And the 54-minute mark was the signal for another impromptu show of appreciation for arguably the club's most recognisable fan.
All of which had an effect on both Lowe and his group of players.
"I think the fans did it right for him," said Lowe. "Singing his name before the game and on 54 minutes...the hairs on the back of my neck were standing up.
"I was trying to clap, but I was so ingrained in the game at the same time.
"The players worked their socks off to try to get the win for him, and I used that in my pre-match talk, before the lads went out.
"They all have pictures of their families in their booths where they get changed, and I told them to turn around and do everything for the people in the pictures - but also for Darren and his family.
"I'm sure they'll all be proud."
Before the game, Darren was also awarded the Supporters’ Club’s ‘Fan of the Month’ for March, with the certificate being framed and placed in the shrine outside the stadium around the Dave Whelan statue.
In Whelan’s bar, Darren’s regular table was also reserved pre-match, where one of his trademark Margherita pizzas and pint was delivered before the game as was his routine.
