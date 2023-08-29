Club captain Magennis has been selected in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in Slovenia (Thursday, September 7) and Kazakhstan (Sunday, September 10).

The 33-year-old striker has recovered from knee ligament damage since winning his 70th cap in March.

Liam Morrison and Josh Magennis will be away on international duty next month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, winger Jordan Jones will not get the chance to add to his 18 caps, having missed the cut this time.

Morrison, meanwhile, will join up with the Scotland Under-21 squad for their opening Euro 2025 qualifier against Spain on Monday, September 11.

The 20-year-old on-loan Bayern Munich defender captained the side earlier this year.

Latics are waiting to hear if any of their other players will be required for international duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third call-up would give them the option of postponing the visit of Charlton Athletic on Saturday week.

Midfielder Baba Adeeko, 20, has previously been called up by Ireland at junior level.