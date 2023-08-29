News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Wigan Athletic duo receive international recognition

Wigan Athletic duo Josh Magennis and Liam Morrison have been called up by their respective countries for international duty next week.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:44 BST- 1 min read

Club captain Magennis has been selected in the Northern Ireland squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers in Slovenia (Thursday, September 7) and Kazakhstan (Sunday, September 10).

Read More
International star takes another huge step forward on Wigan Athletic comeback tr...

The 33-year-old striker has recovered from knee ligament damage since winning his 70th cap in March.

Liam Morrison and Josh Magennis will be away on international duty next monthLiam Morrison and Josh Magennis will be away on international duty next month
Liam Morrison and Josh Magennis will be away on international duty next month
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, winger Jordan Jones will not get the chance to add to his 18 caps, having missed the cut this time.

Morrison, meanwhile, will join up with the Scotland Under-21 squad for their opening Euro 2025 qualifier against Spain on Monday, September 11.

The 20-year-old on-loan Bayern Munich defender captained the side earlier this year.

Latics are waiting to hear if any of their other players will be required for international duty.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A third call-up would give them the option of postponing the visit of Charlton Athletic on Saturday week.

Midfielder Baba Adeeko, 20, has previously been called up by Ireland at junior level.

Norway Under-20 international Thelo Aasgaard, however, is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Related topics:Josh MagennisJordan JonesNorthern IrelandSpain