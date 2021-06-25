Wigan Athletic double draw details
Wigan Athletic's opponents in the first round of the Carabao Cup will be Hull City.
Latics will make the long trip to Humberside - where they secured League One safety last term - to kick-off their campaign.
Ties are scheduled to take place the week commencing August 9.
However, clubs are able to mutually agree an alternative date prior to that if preferred.
Meanwhile, Wolves' Under-21 side has been confirmed as the fourth side in Latics' Papa John's Trophy group stage.
League One rivals Crewe and Shrewsbury had already been pulled out of the hat.
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20