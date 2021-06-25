Wigan Athletic double draw details

The celebrations at Hull at the end of last season

Latics will make the long trip to Humberside - where they secured League One safety last term - to kick-off their campaign.

Ties are scheduled to take place the week commencing August 9.

However, clubs are able to mutually agree an alternative date prior to that if preferred.

Meanwhile, Wolves' Under-21 side has been confirmed as the fourth side in Latics' Papa John's Trophy group stage.

League One rivals Crewe and Shrewsbury had already been pulled out of the hat.