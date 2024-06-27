Wigan Athletic drawn against League One rivals in spicy Carabao Cup first-round tie
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ties will be played the week commencing Monday, August 12.
Northern draw:
Salford v Doncaster; Rotherham v Crewe; Carlisle v Stoke; Leeds v Middlesbrough; Barrow v Port Vale; Burton v Blackpool; Tranmere v Accrington; Fleetwood v West Brom; Shrewsbury v Notts County; Lincoln v Harrogate; Derby v Chesterfield; Bolton v Mansfield; Preston v Sunderland; Sheffield United v Wrexham; Huddersfield v Morecambe; Wigan v Barnsley; Hull v Sheffield Wednesday; Stockport v Blackburn; Grimsby v Bradford.
Southern draw:
Cambridge v Queens Park Rangers; Walsall v Exeter; Crawley v Swindon; Oxford v Peterborough; Norwich v Stevenage; Bromley v AFC Wimbledon; Portsmouth v Millwall; Northampton v Wycombe; Bristol City v Coventry; Cardiff v Bristol Rovers; Charlton v Birmingham; Watford v MK Dons; Swansea v Gillingham; Plymouth v Cheltenham; Leyton Orient v Newport; Colchester v Reading.
