Wigan Athletic drawn against League One rivals in spicy Carabao Cup first-round tie

By Paul Kendrick
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 12:14 BST
Wigan Athletic have been drawn at home against League One rivals Barnsley in Round One (North) of the Carabao Cup.

Ties will be played the week commencing Monday, August 12.

Northern draw:

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup was made on Thursday morningThe draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup was made on Thursday morning
Salford v Doncaster; Rotherham v Crewe; Carlisle v Stoke; Leeds v Middlesbrough; Barrow v Port Vale; Burton v Blackpool; Tranmere v Accrington; Fleetwood v West Brom; Shrewsbury v Notts County; Lincoln v Harrogate; Derby v Chesterfield; Bolton v Mansfield; Preston v Sunderland; Sheffield United v Wrexham; Huddersfield v Morecambe; Wigan v Barnsley; Hull v Sheffield Wednesday; Stockport v Blackburn; Grimsby v Bradford.

Southern draw:

Cambridge v Queens Park Rangers; Walsall v Exeter; Crawley v Swindon; Oxford v Peterborough; Norwich v Stevenage; Bromley v AFC Wimbledon; Portsmouth v Millwall; Northampton v Wycombe; Bristol City v Coventry; Cardiff v Bristol Rovers; Charlton v Birmingham; Watford v MK Dons; Swansea v Gillingham; Plymouth v Cheltenham; Leyton Orient v Newport; Colchester v Reading.

