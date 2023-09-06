News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic duo both facing former favourites for national awards

Wigan Athletic duo Shaun Maloney and Charlie Wyke have been nominated for the Sky Bet League One Manager and Player of the Month awards for August.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST
Maloney has been recognised for steering Latics to 10 points from their opening five fixtures - which has already wiped out their eight-point deduction imposed by the EFL.

Wigan Athletic boss aiming to use break to solve tactical conundrum.

One of the main reasons for that has been the form of striker Wyke, who has plundered five goals during that period to lead the divisional scoring chart.

Shaun Maloney and Charlie Wyke will be going against Gary Caldwell and Martyn Waghorn for the opening Sky Bet gongs of the campaignShaun Maloney and Charlie Wyke will be going against Gary Caldwell and Martyn Waghorn for the opening Sky Bet gongs of the campaign
Both men face former Latics men in their respective categories.

Also up for Manager of the Month is Maloney's former Latics, Celtic and Scotland colleague Gary Caldwell, whose Exeter City side are currently leading the way in the third tier on goal difference.

Vying with Wyke for the Player of the Month gong is Derby County forward Martyn Waghorn, who spent almost 18 months with Latics between 2014-15, and who also has five goals to his name.

Manager nominees: Gary Caldwell (Exeter City), Andy Crosby (Port Vale), Liam Manning (Oxford United), Shaun Maloney (Wigan Athletic).

The judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Player nominees: Danny Mandroiu (Lincoln City), Carl Piergianni (Stevenage), Martyn Waghorn (Derby County), Charlie Wyke (Wigan Athletic).

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL chief executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The winners of both awards will be announced on Friday, September 8.

