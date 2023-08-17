News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic duo poised to make welcome returns from injury

Wing duo Jordan Jones and Jonny Smith are nearing a return to the Wigan Athletic first-team fold after injury.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST

Jones - who has spent much of the last two seasons out on loan - and summer signing Smith suffered separate calf problems during the training camp in Hungary.

But both men have been working well behind the scenes, and are on the verge of adding to boss Shaun Maloney's options.

Jonny Smith (l) and Jordan Jones (r) are both nearing returns from injuries sustained over the summerJonny Smith (l) and Jordan Jones (r) are both nearing returns from injuries sustained over the summer
Jonny Smith (l) and Jordan Jones (r) are both nearing returns from injuries sustained over the summer
"It was obviously a massive setback to pick up the injury in the first week of pre-season," said Northern Ireland international Jones.

"And unfortunately it was a lot more serious than any of us thought.

"We only discovered that when we got back from Hungary, and I've just had to take my time with it.

"But the last week or so have been really positive, I'm progressing really well, and hopefully it won't be too much longer.

"I'm just waiting for the physios to give me the green light, but I feel like I'm really close."

Smith, who has arrived from Burton, added: "I felt my calf in the first week of training, which was obviously a setback.

"The lads and the staff have been first class with me, telling me to make sure everything is right before I take the next step.

"Some of them don't even know how I play, but they've been supporting me pretty much from day one.

"It's been hard watching the games, but you can also see the patterns of play coming along.

"The games have been good in terms of possession and the way the lads were playing, and I can't wait to get involved when I'm ready.”

