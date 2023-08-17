Jones - who has spent much of the last two seasons out on loan - and summer signing Smith suffered separate calf problems during the training camp in Hungary.

But both men have been working well behind the scenes, and are on the verge of adding to boss Shaun Maloney's options.

Jonny Smith (l) and Jordan Jones (r) are both nearing returns from injuries sustained over the summer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was obviously a massive setback to pick up the injury in the first week of pre-season," said Northern Ireland international Jones.

"And unfortunately it was a lot more serious than any of us thought.

"We only discovered that when we got back from Hungary, and I've just had to take my time with it.

"But the last week or so have been really positive, I'm progressing really well, and hopefully it won't be too much longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm just waiting for the physios to give me the green light, but I feel like I'm really close."

Smith, who has arrived from Burton, added: "I felt my calf in the first week of training, which was obviously a setback.

"The lads and the staff have been first class with me, telling me to make sure everything is right before I take the next step.

"Some of them don't even know how I play, but they've been supporting me pretty much from day one.

"It's been hard watching the games, but you can also see the patterns of play coming along.