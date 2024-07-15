Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney has posted a gloomy injury update on a couple of Wigan Athletic Academy graduates.

Young goalkeeper Tom Watson was a surprise absentee from the opening pre-season friendly at Accrington on Saturday.

Veteran Andy Lonergan - who was recently brought in as the club's new goalkeeper coach - played the second half at the Wham! Stadium after replacing Sam Tickle at the break.

And he could well be on the bench for the start of the new League One season campaign next month with Watson - who was expected to be the new No.2 goalkeeper this term - facing a spell on the sidelines.

"Tom had been struggling with his back during the off-season, he did something on holiday," reported Maloney.

"On the first day back, the first session, it was very obvious that his back wasn't right.

"It's a disc issue in his back, and we don't expect him to be back for the next three or four weeks.

"Which is a shame, because the plan was for him to play in these games, but obviously Andy was able to step in."

The Latics boss also confirmed defender Luke Robinson could miss the first two months of 2024-25 after undergoing knee surgery in the off-season.

"Luke's not going to be back until September, maybe October time," added Maloney.

"His was a four-month injury, and it's going to be another couple of months before he's back with the group."

Robinson tore knee ligaments right at the end of his loan spell at St Johnstone last season.