Former Wigan Athletic, Manchester City and Liverpool starlet slams agent

The 21-year-old forward is currently playing for Real Balompedica Linense in the Spanish third division.

His comments pertain to his departure from Liverpool in 2019, when representative Saif Rubie secured him a move to Fiorentina.

Bobby Duncan playing for Liverpool against Latics in the FA Youth Cup in 2019

Rubie accused Liverpool of ‘bullying and mentally destroying’ Duncan, who subsequently struggled to settle in Italy.

Speaking on talkSPORT with co-presenters Simon Jordan and Jim White, Rubie said: "I actually advised him to stay at Liverpool.

"And you have to understand one thing, which is what I was trying to tell you guys, my job is to do the best for whoever is telling me to help them whether it be the player, a buying club or a selling club.

“In that particular case, you can choose to believe me or not, I thought him staying was the best outcome.

"It wasn’t meant to be and in the end it got a bit ugly with Liverpool, which is unfortunate.”

However, after listening to the interview, Duncan had his say.

“You and I both know the truth," he tweeted.

“I didn’t have a decision nor say as you took it upon yourself to jeopardise my career and to turn a local lad away from his boyhood club and leave me and my family to pick up all the pieces.

“Not once have I spoken upon this topic in four years as it’s been my main priority to get my career back on track.

"But you think you have the right to mention my name on a live radio show.

“The truth will be told by myself when the time is right.

“I should never have trusted my career in your hands. I have learnt my harsh lesson there.

"I just pray you have learnt yours as it could ruin another young boy's career.

“And lastly, just to clarify, there was no advice given as you point blank made your mind up, publicly.

"By then the damage had been done.”

Duncan, a cousin of Steven Gerrard, was with Latics as a schoolboy before being picked up by Manchester City.