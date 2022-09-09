Wigan Athletic old-boy slams decision to postpone fixtures

All Premier League and EFL matches have been cancelled as a mark of respect to the monarch, who died on Thursday aged 96.

However, many other sports - including rugby league, rugby union, cricket and golf - will be going ahead as scheduled.

Josh Windass during his Latics days

“Baffling” tweeted Windass, now with Sheffield Wednesday, before replying “Thousands and thousands of people are now out of pocket because of non-refundable tickets and hotel bookings and many other things.

"The country is already on its knees.”

His view was challenged in the replies, with one tweeting: “It’s one weekend. Spend some time with your family and Show some respect. You got changed under a picture of her in the Rangers changing room every week or have you forgotten that?”

Windass, who spent two years with Latics between 2018-20 then said: “I respect the queen mate. Very much so.

"I don’t respect forcing people to sit at home and be sad and lose out on hard earned money. But that’s just my opinion.”

Windass' views provoked widespread support.

"Who thought that Josh Windass would be the hero we didn’t know we needed?" tweeted one.

"Joshua Windass speaking facts. The country well and truly is on its knees," tweeted another.

"The country is so knackered that Joshua ‘I don’t like eggs but I like an omelette’ Windass is one of the most reasonable voices out there,” tweeted another.

“Josh Windass being the voice of reason shows you how far gone we are," tweeted another.

“I’ve just liked a Josh Windass tweet. Time to shut the whole thing down," tweeted another.

"I did not have Josh Windass being absolutely 100 per cent spot on about the issue of cancelling events this weekend in my weekend sweepstake," tweeted another.