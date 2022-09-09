Wigan Athletic old-boy slams decision to postpone fixtures
Former Wigan Athletic forward Josh Windass says he's 'baffled' as to why there will be no football matches in the UK this weekend following the Queen's death.
All Premier League and EFL matches have been cancelled as a mark of respect to the monarch, who died on Thursday aged 96.
However, many other sports - including rugby league, rugby union, cricket and golf - will be going ahead as scheduled.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II: Ex-Wigan Athletic striker condemns TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair over tweet following monarch’s death
-
2
EFL confirm that games will NOT take place this weekend, with Wigan Athletic set to host Blackburn Rovers
-
3
Wigan Athletic: The 12th Man - 'Nearly all of it is pointless, ridiculous and downright disrespectful. It serves no purpose whatsoever other than to make people feel important. I’m not going to change that and neither are they...'
-
4
RFL make fixture announcement following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
-
5
Wigan Athletic chief on Blackburn reunion and the '£20million challenge'
“Baffling” tweeted Windass, now with Sheffield Wednesday, before replying “Thousands and thousands of people are now out of pocket because of non-refundable tickets and hotel bookings and many other things.
"The country is already on its knees.”
His view was challenged in the replies, with one tweeting: “It’s one weekend. Spend some time with your family and Show some respect. You got changed under a picture of her in the Rangers changing room every week or have you forgotten that?”
Windass, who spent two years with Latics between 2018-20 then said: “I respect the queen mate. Very much so.
"I don’t respect forcing people to sit at home and be sad and lose out on hard earned money. But that’s just my opinion.”
Windass' views provoked widespread support.
"Who thought that Josh Windass would be the hero we didn’t know we needed?" tweeted one.
"Joshua Windass speaking facts. The country well and truly is on its knees," tweeted another.
"The country is so knackered that Joshua ‘I don’t like eggs but I like an omelette’ Windass is one of the most reasonable voices out there,” tweeted another.
“Josh Windass being the voice of reason shows you how far gone we are," tweeted another.
“I’ve just liked a Josh Windass tweet. Time to shut the whole thing down," tweeted another.
"I did not have Josh Windass being absolutely 100 per cent spot on about the issue of cancelling events this weekend in my weekend sweepstake," tweeted another.
Windass later retweeting a post that said: "So this weekend in the UK, shopping centres, theatres, cinemas, cafes, pubs, gyms, rugby grounds and horse racing meets will all be open, but football stadiums won't. Just let the absurdity of that sink in."