Jason Kerr has reportedly caught the eye of Aberdeen since his return from injury

Reports north of the border had suggested Aberdeen are lining up a beat-the-deadline move for Scottish centre-back Jason Kerr.

The big defender - who turns 27 next week - has recently returned to the fold after more than 14 months out with a serious knee injury.

His long-term future remains unclear, with his contract due to expire at the end of the season.

But Latics are understood to be determined to hold on to him for the rest of the campaign - and hopefully tie him down to a new deal.

With Kerr being one of Latics' top earners, it was unlikely in any case Aberdeen would be able to come up with the financial package to push through a deal.

Elsewhere, Latics are not under any pressure to offload any more players, although any late proposal would be considered on its merits.

As far as incomings, manager Shaun Maloney is looking to fill the void in the squad vacated by vice-captain Lang, who joined Portsmouth on Monday.

Any signing would not necessarily be a like-for-like, with Maloney feeling youngster Chris Sze is ready to step up and challenge Thelo Aasgaard for that No.10 shirt.

Latics are focusing their attention on the loan market, as they cannot splash out any fees due to the terms of their embargo.