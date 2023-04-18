The 22-year-old midfielder, who captains the Latics Development Squad, has penned a 12-month extension, which runs until the summer of 2024.

It's further acknowledgement of the progress made by the Wiganer, who made his league debut against Swansea earlier this month.

Scott Smith has been rewarded with a new deal with Latics

“I’m delighted Scott will be with us next season," said Maloney. "Scott is one of our own.

"He has progressed through the Academy and has been training with the first team for a while now.

"He has impressed me greatly with his intensity without the ball and his range of passing.

"He made his Latics league debut against Swansea City earlier this season, and he knows if he continues to work hard, he will get more opportunities in a Wigan shirt.

"The progression of Scott is another example of the great work of our Academy, which continues to produce players ready to challenge for the first team.”

Smith spent part of the first half of the campaign on loan in the National League with Torquay United.

He was recalled in January, and impressed Maloney during training at Christopher Park.

A lifelong Latics fan, Smith has gone on to make 10 senior appearances following his professional debut at Hull City in the Carabao Cup in August 2021.

“Scott is a local lad, who is Wigan through and through," said Academy chief Gregor Rioch.

"Watching Scott develop and progress at his hometown club over the past 10 years has been a pleasure to see.

"Having played a number of cup games for the club, we were all really proud to see Scott make his first-team league debut earlier this month.

"And he’ll now be looking to use that experience and the platform of a new contract to try and break into the first-team squad on a more regular basis.

"Scott is a talented footballer and his character sets him apart from the ordinary.

"He is a role model for future Academy graduates and we’re delighted to see him extend his contract with the club."

Stephen Crainey, the club's Lead Professional Development Phase Coach, added: "I'm absolutely over the moon for Scott.

"I always remember my first day working with him, and the way he applied himself to do things right and listen really stuck with me.

"He comes in with the same mentality every day and, for me, he really deserves this new contract.

"Hopefully he can go on to impact the first team at some point in the future.

"He has got a lot of work to do to get to that stage, but the way he is on a daily basis will give him the best chance moving forward.

"Scott has a real soft spot for the club, being a Wigan fan, and hopefully he can make many appearances for Wigan Athletic."