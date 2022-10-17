During Wigan Athletic’s game away to Sunderland at the weekend, the winger was subjected to offensive chants from the home fans, which is something he states has been a common occurrence throughout the last 10 years.

McClean took to social media on Sunday evening asking for the authorities to “do something.”

"Where to start really, for my son who is seven years old, and watches every Wigan game either being at the stadium or on Latics TV, to be asking his mother 'why are they booing and singing that song at daddy?' and to have to tiptoe around answering him is something which should not be happening," he wrote on Instagram.

James McClean (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"This post is not one of sympathy (trust me, it's not wanted) but one of anger.

"Considering every single year we have a FA representative come into each club to discuss the same old crap they spew to us about discrimination, every single year I challenge them on the abuse, every single year they do nothing.

"This clip is one of yesterday, which can be heard clearly of one particular chat, as well as other chats of 'f**k the Pope and IRA’ being sung by the majority of the 30k crowd, as well as numerous individual chants of 'fenian b*****d', 'fenian c**t', 'you dirty Irish c**t' (while displaying a tribute before the game honouring Niall Quinn, who is also the same nationality as myself...couldn't make the stupidity up).

"Now everyone who attended the game would have heard this loud and clear, including the match referee, officials and other officials.

"I should not have to report every single incident when clearly they can all hear what I hear, and they should be doing their jobs by taking action.

"I would be lying if I was to say I expect anything to be done about this by the FA or the EFL (history shows this), but here is another chance for sure.

"And I certainly don't expect any action to be taken by Sunderland FC themselves, given they did nothing when I was their player."

Responding to McClean’s comments, the FA wrote: "We strongly condemn all forms of discriminatory and offensive chanting.

"Any participants or fans who believe that they have been subject of, or are witness to, discrimination are encouraged to report it through the correct channels: The FA, the relevant club or via our partners at Kick It Out.

"The FA looks into any alleged discriminatory language or behaviour that is reported to us, and we work closely with the clubs and relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken."

Meanwhile, the EFL have also released a statement.

A spokesperson said: “The EFL condemns all forms of discriminatory and offensive chanting and will provide assistance wherever appropriate in respect of any investigations undertaken by the Club, FA and other authorities.

“The League has worked with other football bodies in the past and will continue to do so in the future to provide support for James.