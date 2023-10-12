Wigan Athletic face charge following Stevenage 'mass confrontation'
It's alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper way following a crude challenge on Charlie Hughes during the second half, which occurred right in front of the technical area.
Most of the players on the field became involved in a lengthy melee, being quickly joined by numerous substitutes and backroom staff from both sides.
Referee Alan Young dismissed Stevenage's Alex MacDonald for the challenge, having already sent off Callum Lang in the first half for two bookable offences.
He issued 12 yellow cards to the visitors in total - believed to be a record - including one to manager Shaun Maloney.
Both clubs have until Monday to respond.