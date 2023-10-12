News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic face charge following Stevenage 'mass confrontation'

Wigan Athletic and Stevenage have both been charged following a 'mass confrontation' during last weekend's game at the Lamex Stadium.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Oct 2023, 19:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 19:52 BST
It's alleged both clubs failed to ensure their players didn't behave in an improper way following a crude challenge on Charlie Hughes during the second half, which occurred right in front of the technical area.

'I don't think they realise how good this team can be' - Wigan Athletic boss.

Most of the players on the field became involved in a lengthy melee, being quickly joined by numerous substitutes and backroom staff from both sides.

Referee Alan Young dismissed Stevenage's Alex MacDonald for the challenge, having already sent off Callum Lang in the first half for two bookable offences.

He issued 12 yellow cards to the visitors in total - believed to be a record - including one to manager Shaun Maloney.

Both clubs have until Monday to respond.

