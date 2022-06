The draw, which took place on Thursday afternoon, sends Latics to the Fylde coast in the week beginning August 8.

It’s a repeat of the first-round encounter from two seasons ago, when Latics – having been recently placed into administration – led 2-0 before going down 3-2.

Latics fans will once again be frequenting this popular chippy outside Fleetwood Town's ground in August