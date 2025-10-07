Toby Savin in action for Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic suffered late heartbreak as 18-year-old Mateus Mane struck from the penalty spot to earn Wolves Under-21s a 2-1 win in the Vertu Trophy.

Glen Whelan, deputising for manager Ryan Lowe, handed out four debuts as Latics ran out convincing winners at the Brick Community Stadium.

Goalkeeper Toby Savin made his first appearance for Wigan after joining as a free agent in the Summer, while Joe Gilbertson, Joe Adams and first-year scholar Charlie Hughes came off the bench to feature in the second half.

Wolves began the game brightly and opened the scoring after 11 minutes when Tom Edozie drilled a low strike past Savin.

The hosts went in search of an immediate response and came close to drawing level as Maleace Asamoah powered a header wide from Leo Graham’s lofted cross.

Wolves were punished for failing to heed that warning sign as Latics drew level on the half-hour mark when Asamoah Jnr, sent through on goal by Jensen Weir, calmly picked out the bottom corner.

A mazy run forward from Callum Wright saw him nutmeg a Wolves player and skip past another before he struck against the post from a tight angle.

Wolves’ 17-year-old goalkeeper, Josh Gracey, was forced to tip a header from Harrison Bettoni over the bar as the away side struggled to cope with Latics’ physicality.

Luke Robinson failed to pull off the spectacular on the stroke of half-time as his volley directly from Callum McManaman’s corner sailed over from the edge of the box.

It took a last-ditch block from Alfie Pond to prevent captain-for-the-night McManaman from putting Latics ahead as the home side asserted pressure on the hour.

The 34-year-old was one of the few players to force the issue in a low-key second half and forced Gracey into a comfortable save with a tame strike from range.

In a second period short of clear-cut chances, Wolves found a late breakthrough when Mane was brought down in the box and coolly sent Savin the wrong way from twelve yards.

Whelan's side rallied and came close to drawing level at the death when Hughes had a shot blocked by Pond, but the away side held on to inflict Wigan's second defeat in the Vertu Trophy group stages.