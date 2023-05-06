Wigan Athletic fans call for 'urgent' meeting after latest cash-flow issue

For the fifth time this season, the Latics players weren't paid on time on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EFL invoked a three-point deduction for the fourth breach, which effectively ended any hopes the club had of avoiding relegation to League One.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium

It remains to be seen what further sanctions are available, with fears any may affect Shaun Maloney's chances of mounting a push for promotion next term.

"There has been some delay with wages which were due to be paid yesterday (Friday 5 May)," read a club statement on Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Staff wages were paid on Friday with the chairman, Mr Talal Al Hammad, making a decision to pay as many employees as possible within the organisation with the resources available.

"All remaining playing and non-playing staff will be paid at the earliest opportunity following the Bank Holiday weekend.

"The ownership group, Phoenix 2021 Limited, insist they are working hard to ensure this is rectified as soon as possible and apologise again for the stress this has caused.

"All first-team players have been given the day off from training today given the difficult circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club will make no further comment until it has further clarification."

The Supporters Club immediately released a statement of their own, calling for the remaining unpaid wages to be settled as an 'immediate priority'.

"After having spoken with the club, everything in their power is being done to pay the remaining player wages by Tuesday," it read.

"As fans ourselves we are upset this has happened again and we stand with Shaun and the players that this situation must be rectified swiftly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is the immediate priority.

"After this we will urgently meet with the club to discuss what needs to be done next".

The players were told to take Saturday to clear their heads, and it remains to be seen whether that will be extended to Sunday.