Wigan Athletic fans demand owners sell up 'to ensure future of the club'

A conglomerate of Wigan Athletic fans – backed by Wigan Today – has tonight called for the Phoenix 2021 Ltd to put the club up for immediate sale...due to the continued ‘completely unacceptable’ financial situation.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 19:10 BST- 2 min read

The fans’ group – involving the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club, PWU Podcast, the Mudhutter fanzine, Central Wigan, Vital Wigan, WAFC Travel and Supporters Club, and Independent Latics – had issued an initial statement on Thursday evening, with a couple of non-negotiable demands.

The first was that all staff and players to be paid by the end of Friday (pay-day), and the second was that the promised eight-figure sum – meant to safeguard the club for the whole of next season – would be paid by next Friday.

The Latics fanbase are united in their desire for Phoenix 2021 Ltd to sell their club
Wigan Today understands, while some members of the staff and the club’s Under-23 squad were paid by Friday teatime, the first-team squad remain without remuneration.

And with little assurance the eight-figure amount is any nearer to fruition, the fans have reached the end of their tether.

"Tonight, following our ultimatum given to the ownership, that the wages must be paid in full today, it is the understanding of this group that this has not happened,” read a statement.

“First-team players remain unpaid which is completely unacceptable.

“We now demand that the ownership put the club up for sale and find a suitable buyer within agreed timescales to ensure the future of the club.

“We have already contacted the EFL to inform them that our ownership has failed in its duty to safeguard our club, and that we wish them to put the club up for sale.

“A full copy of this statement has been sent directly to our ownership.”

Latics have already been deducted eight points by the EFL, with the threat of further sanctions round the corner.

