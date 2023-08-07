Tom Penney, 30, and his fellow Wiganer Andrew Naylor, who turned 61 on Monday, will be travelling the 52 miles to Tuesday night's Carabao Cup first-round tie at Wrexham the hard way.

And they hope to be at the Racecourse Stadium in good time to enjoy Shaun Maloney's Tics putting a spoke in the wheels of the Hollywood-backed Welsh outfit.

Tom Penney and Andrew Naylor are boking it from Wigan to Wrexham on Tuesday night in support of Joseph's Goal

For Tom, it's the perfect way to bring together his affinity for both clubs - while helping to raise much needed funds for research into NKH, the rare genetic disorder.

"The main reason I'm cycling from the DW Stadium to Wrexham is the profound impact of Joseph's Goal on the Wigan Athletic community," explained Tom.

"Notably, it has led to remarkable events like the Wigan Legends games, reuniting the likes of Pascal Chimbonda - who was still faster than a Honda! - and Paul Scharner, and most recently the FA Cup reunion, bringing back the players from the Wembley final against Manchester City.

"That last-minute goal from Ben Watson, with the assist from Shaun Maloney, is something that is engraved into every Wigan Athletic fan.

"And to witness Ben Watson playing alongside Shaun Maloney again at the DW was truly nostalgic.

"My desire to visit Wrexham has been long-standing, and galvanised by watching the captivating Disney+ series 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

"After becoming an avid cyclist, I had already planned to bike to Wrexham.

"And when Wrexham were drawn against Latics in the Carabao Cup, I saw it as a perfect opportunity to support a fantastic charity that has given so much back to the Wigan fans.

"The challenge of 52 miles is going to be hard, especially with the expected forecast of rain throughout the day.

"But once we get to Wrexham, I know it will be completely worth it, and helping raise money and awareness for the research into NKH, to give Joseph and others like him a better life, and hope for a cure."

And pal Andrew was more than happy to act as Tom's wingman.

"When Tom asked me to accompany him on the charity bike ride I jumped at the opportunity," he said.

"I have known about Joseph's goal for a long time and I thought it would be a good idea to raise some cash and help bring more awareness to this charity.

"Also I am a keen cyclist and I have been a Latics fan since my Dad took me to Springfield Park to watch the Latics when Gordon Milne was manager.

"So all round it will be a really good event."