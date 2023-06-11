News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic fans given reason to believe after positive weekend

Wigan Athletic fans have been given reason to believe again after a very positive weekend in the search for new owners.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 11th Jun 2023, 21:51 BST

It's understood strides have been made over the last 48-72 hours, which will hopefully put an end to the club's second existential crisis in the space of three years.

Local MP posts 'optimistic' message despite Wigan Athletic's worrying situation

Soft drinks 'entrepreneur' Sarbjot Johal had an offer accepted last Sunday evening, but it quickly became apparent he was not the answer to Latics' problems.

It promises to be another huge week in the future of Wigan AthleticIt promises to be another huge week in the future of Wigan Athletic
Having spent the best part of six months failing to convince the EFL of his suitability to take over another north-west outfit, Morecambe, there has been little confidence he would somehow get the green light to take control at the DW.

It's understood another option is now in pole position, which has the support of all key stakeholders.

The priority at the moment is to ensure the players get paid by next Friday (June 16), which has been discussed during the last few days.

Once that's out of the way, focus would switch to a more long-term plan, which the prospective new ownership group would be committed to.

All that will be music to the ears of Latics boss Shaun Maloney, who has repeatedly seen any of his attempts at restoring stability to the increasingly difficult situation undermined.

