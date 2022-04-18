Wigan Athletic: Five talking points from Cambridge United (h)

1 What about the script?

The sun was out, the Sky cameras were present, and the script was simple. Cambridge, with nothing to play for, simply had to turn up and take their beating as Latics continued their charge to the League One title. Sady, neither side read the script. Right from the off, Cambridge were excellent, and full value for their 2-0 interval lead. Credit Latics, they gave it everything during a rousing second-half performance, and only a jaw-dropping double save at the end from U's goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov prevented honours ending even. But the damage had already been done. And it wasn't the first time. Interestingly, of the six defeats Latics have suffered at home this term - Cambridge, Sunderland (league), Lincoln, MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland (Carabao Cup) - they've found themselves two goals down after an hour. Against everyone bar Sunderland, Latics have dominated the last half hour and managed to pull one back, only to run out of time for an equaliser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Power

2 Formation fury!

Much of the criticism in the aftermath of Saturday focused on the switch of formation from the three centre-backs Latics have gone with in recent weeks to a flat back four, with Max Power moving to right-back and Tendayi Darikwa swapping to the left. Even Cambridge head coach Mark Bonner admitted he was shocked to see the team sheet, having spent all week working on the assumption it would be a back three. Clearly the decision didn't work, with Leam Richardson withdrawing Gwion Edwards and Graeme Shinnie at the break, and sending on Jason Kerr - the odd centre-back out at 2pm - and Tom Pearce, and the performance improved immeasurably. But it's also important to point out many of Latics' best performances this term - including the four-goal romps at Bolton and Accrington - came with Power at right-back and Darikwa at left-back. So while it was a gamble to switch formation, it wasn't something that hadn't proved fruitful in the past. Speaking of which…

3 Power-ful display!

While Power didn't enjoy the first period, as Cambridge pushed him into the opposite half of the pitch from which he'd prefer, it was a different story after the break. And the vice-captain couldn't have done any more to drag his side back into the game. Time and again he drove the ball forward, taking full responsibility on the ball, and might have benefitted from some backing in this area. He also manufactured numerous opportunities to do what he does best - swing inviting deliveries in from wide areas. It was no surprise to see it was from one such delivery that Tom Naylor pulled one back 13 minutes from time. And only the Cambridge goalie will know how he denied Will Keane a similar goal, from another pinpoint Power cross. Any man of the match debate shouldn’t have taken too long.

4 Nothing's changed!

Looking at the bigger picture, despite the Latics result not going according to plan, MK Dons' home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday means not much has really changed at the top. On Saturday morning, Latics could afford to lose two of their last five fixtures, and go up regardless of results elsewhere - possibly as early as Tuesday. That equation remains the same, only it's now two defeats in the last four fixtures. While Rotherham were the big winners over the weekend, it was MK Dons - not Latics - who were the biggest losers...and who could find themselves the odd team out when the music stops on April 30.

5 In other news!