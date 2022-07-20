Wigan Athletic: Five things we learned from Accrington Stanley (a)

1 A game of two halves... It's fair to say anyone arriving at the Wham Stadium at half-time would have felt distinctly short-changed. Literally all of the meaningful action in the first 45 minutes...whether that was robust challenges on Joe Bennett, Callum Lang and Tom Naylor - some of them reciprocated, it has to be said - Jack Whatmough twice hitting the woodwork, or home goalkeeper Toby Savin living up to his name and keeping out James McClean’s superb free-kick. How it remained goalless is anyone's guess. Having said that…

2 No substitute for continuity... As is frequently the case in these pre-season friendlies, the more substitutions and tactical reshuffles, the more the game stutters its way into submission. Not one meaningful note after the break made for a very lop-sided match report, but Leam Richardson will have been pleased to get another valuable opposed training session into his side without injuries. In fairness the tropical Accrington climate probably contributed to the easing off towards the end. And the Latics youngsters who again got valuable match minutes in the senior side will also have benefited.

James McClean in action at Accrington

3 What? More intent? The unlikely figure of Jack Whatmough proved to be Latics' main source of attacking threat on the night. Twice he lost his marker from set-pieces and, on another day, he could have come away with a couple of goals. Defensive colleague Curtis Tilt admitted after the game there have been discussions during pre-season about the need for more attacking input from the backline at set-pieces. And Tilt himself was visibly angry with himself for missing the target with another inviting heading opportunity.

4 One to go! Latics have only one more hit-out before the action starts for real, with League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday - Josh Windass and all - visiting the DW Stadium on Saturday. The midweek draw at Accrington dashed Latics' 100 per cent record over the summer programme, but results mean very little at this stage. Some of the worst pre-seasons have been followed by a positive campaign, and vice versa. Saturday's game, however, is a chance for Latics to give their home fans a taster of what's to come from the Class of 2022-23, and fingers crossed the contest is more in keeping with the first half at Accrington than the second.