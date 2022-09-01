Will Keane outlines transfer deadline day at Wigan Athletic

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Latics had the small matter of a tough trip to Luton Town – play-off finishers last term - to prepare for, with their manager also had one eye on the transfer situation, on the final day of business before the cut-off.

"It's just another day for the players really, just reporting in for training," said Keane.

Will Keane

"Obviously I'm sure the manager and all his staff, and everyone above, will be a lot busier.

"But all we can do as players is keep our heads down and focus on the game on Saturday.

"You're always interested in what's going on, what might be happening.

"It'll be on the TVs round the training ground, and you might check again when you get home.

"But yeah, it’s exciting, and maybe with another one or two coming in through the door.

"Obviously we've brought in three quality additions to the squad already."

The area of the squad least in need of reinforcements was attack, with Keane competing for starts with Callum Lang, Josh Magennis, Charlie Wyke, Stephen Humphrys and new recruits Nathan Broadhead and Ashley Fletcher.

"The manager's said throughout the pre-season there would be new additions, and it's only healthy competition for places, which always helps,” added Keane, last year’s Golden Boot winner in League One, with two goals already to his name this term.

"There's a lot of games coming thick and fast, and we're going to need the squad to be there to cope as it was last year.

"We've seen already this year how important it is to have those legs coming on to add quality in the last 15 minutes of games.

"And the lads who have come on know they have to maintain the level if not improve it if they want to stay in the team.