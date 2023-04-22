Wigan Athletic forward hailed for going 'to the absolute limit' to help see out vital victory

The on-loan Watford striker damaged his elbow shortly after coming off the bench, and was in clear distress.

But with Latics having used all of the substitutes, he stayed on the field for the duration, and was rewarded with three priceless points that kept Latics' survival hopes alive.

Ashley Fletcher leaves the field with his arm in a sling after playing through the pain barrier against Millwall

"I have to give a big mention to Ashley Fletcher," acknowledged his manager.

"He has a really bad, possibly a really serious, elbow injury.

"And for him to get up off the floor, and to come back onto the field - because we didn't have any more subs - deserves special mention.

"And not just standing there, but pressing the ball, he gave absolutely everything for us to win.

"The pain he was going through, and the effort it took for him to stay out there, the supporters and his team-mates should be incredibly proud of him.

"He went to the absolute limit for us today and, as his manager, I will forever be grateful for what I saw.

"The reason Millwall didn't get into our box much at the end was because of his effort, and we owe him a massive 'thank you'."

Maloney is keeping his fingers crossed he won't have lost Fletcher for the rest of the campaign.

"I don't know about being done for the season, we'll find out over the next day or so," he added.