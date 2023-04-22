News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic manager's simple - and effective - advice to matchwinner Thelo

‘Go and get a goal, go and have shots, go and express yourself.’

By Paul Kendrick
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 20:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Apr 2023, 20:29 BST

Shaun Maloney's advice to Thelo Aasgaard before sending him onto the field as a second-half substitute for Wigan Athletic against Millwall.

And the Norway Under-20 international followed his manager's instructions to a tee, firing home a priceless winning goal with five minutes left to keep alive Latics' faint survival hopes.

Thelo Aasgaard was the toast of the DW Stadium on SaturdayThelo Aasgaard was the toast of the DW Stadium on Saturday
"It's great to have a manager who played in a similar position to me," acknowledged Aasgaard.

"He's been there and done it on this pitch, in front of these fans, and it's nice that he believes in me.

He told me to 'go and get a goal, go and have shots, go and express yourself', and it was a great moment.

“We’ve been working so hard on the training ground for moments like that, and we need to keep delivering.

“It’s good to see how our work during the week is paying off in training to get myself in a scoring position, and hopefully, I can deliver more.”

Boosted by the best atmosphere of the season at the DW, Latics put in arguably their best performance of the campaign to see off the play-off-chasing Lions.

“To see the fans supporting us week in and week out, I think they deserve a result and performance like this," Aasgaard said.

"We showed we can compete against any team in this league, especially at home.

"We've always believed we'd get chances to win every game, we just haven't been able to do that enough this season.

"That's obviously disappointing, but performances like this keep us going, morale’s high, and we still believe.

