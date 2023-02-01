The Northern Ireland international joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan deal last summer.

He failed to settle at the DW after joining in the summer of 2021 from Rangers, making only three league starts before spending the second half of his maiden campaign on loan at St Mirren.

Jordan Jones during one of his few appearances for Latics

But with Shaun Maloney having recently taken over at the DW – and anxious to explore every possible avenue in terms of bolstering his squad – it’s understood Latics opted to activate a recall clause.

The call was made just before Tuesday night’s 11pm cut-off, and Latics are hopeful all of the paperwork will be to the satisfaction of the authorities.

And Jones, 28, will be handed a second chance to make a go of his Latics career.