Wigan Athletic forward in line for surprise post-deadline return

Jordan Jones is in line to make a sensational post-deadline return to Wigan Athletic.

By Paul Kendrick
12 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 12:20pm

The Northern Ireland international joined Kilmarnock on a season-long loan deal last summer.

Championship striker makes Wigan Athletic switch
He failed to settle at the DW after joining in the summer of 2021 from Rangers, making only three league starts before spending the second half of his maiden campaign on loan at St Mirren.

Jordan Jones during one of his few appearances for Latics
But with Shaun Maloney having recently taken over at the DW – and anxious to explore every possible avenue in terms of bolstering his squad – it’s understood Latics opted to activate a recall clause.

The call was made just before Tuesday night’s 11pm cut-off, and Latics are hopeful all of the paperwork will be to the satisfaction of the authorities.

And Jones, 28, will be handed a second chance to make a go of his Latics career.

Prior to joining Latics, Jones had impressed during a spell at Sunderland, after coming through the ranks down the north east coast at Middlesbrough.

