Josh Stones is on his way to York City on a permanent deal

Wigan Athletic forward Josh Stones is understood to be close to sealing a permanent move to big-spending non-league outfit York City.

The 21-year-old striker, who joined Latics from non-league Guiseley in the summer of 2022, only returned from a loan spell with Oldham Athletic on Thursday night.

"Just wanted to thank everyone at @OfficialOAFC and everyone involved there, enjoyed every minute at a special place, thankyou again and all the best for the future," he tweeted.

There was an immediate reply from former Latics – and current Oldham – midfielder Dan Gardner, who tweeted: "Top player and a great lad all the best mate."

Oldham had wanted to keep hold of Stones, who scored five goals in eight appearances this season, after bagging three in four during an even shorter loan spell last term.

However, waiting in the wings are National League leaders York – who lie eight points ahead of fifth-placed Oldham – with seemingly deep pockets with which to get a permanent deal done.

They have come up with both the transfer fee – a significant six-figure sum – and wage packet to persuade Latics to sell and the player to drop two divisions on a full-time basis.

And assuming there are no unexpected hold-ups, Stones is expected to become the second departure from Wigan this month, after Calvin Ramsay returned to Liverpool after an unsuccessful half-season on loan.

Latics had blocked Stones playing for Oldham against Leyton Orient in the second round of the FA Cup in late November, with Shaun Maloney strongly hinting it was to protect his position at Wigan.

"We were asked about Josh, and we made the decision early that we wouldn't let him play," said Maloney after Latics’ 2-1 second-round victory at Cambridge. "In his position, we only have Dale (Taylor) and Joe (Hugill) , and I have to look after our own situation before anyone else's.

"I really like what Stonesey's doing, but we didn't have Kai Payne available on Saturday because he'd played for Oldham in round one. So I didn't want that to happen again in a position where we've only currently got two options. He's due back in January, and hopefully he'll be in a position to push Dale and Joe for a starting spot here."