Maleace Asamoah came closest to breaking the deadlock for Wigan

Wigan Athletic were very good value for their point as the visit of League One promotion favourites Wrexham ended in stalemate at the Brick Community Stadium.

Maleace Asamoah Jnr dragged an early shot wide, and that was pretty much it for a first half light on real goalmouth action.

And it was Latics who had the two genuine chances of the second half, with Asamoah Jnr involved in both.

First, he showed incredible space to get away down the right, but elected to shoot instead of playing in the waiting Dale Taylor and Jensen Weir, and Arthur Okonkwo made a straightforward save.

Okonkwo was also on hand to deny Owen Dale, after good work in the lead-up from Taylor, Asamoah Jnr and Weir.