General view of the Emirates FA Cup trophy

Wigan Athletic will host League Two side Barrow AFC in the second round of the FA Cup.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics booked their place in the second round of the prestigious Cup competition after beating National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead Town via a penalty shootout at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Lowe’s side have now discovered their second round opponents will be Cumbrian side Barrow on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full second round draw being made on Monday night, presented by Becky Ives on TNT Sports, with Joleon Lescott and Steve Sidwell on hand to pick out the balls.

The Wigan-Barrow tie is set to take place between Friday, December 5, and Monday, December 8, with full fixture details to be confirmed in due course.

The game will see Wigan academy product Scott Smith return to the Brick Community Stadium, with the 24-year-old midfielder having left Latics in the summer to link up with Barrow on a two-year contract.

A former Wales Under-19s international, Smith came through the youth ranks at Latics and went on to make 94 first-team appearances before ending a 12-year association with his hometown club in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win for Wigan could see them come up against one of the big boys in the third round, with Premier League and Championship clubs to join the competition at the next stage.

There are 11 non-league sides remaining in this year’s FA Cup – Slough Town, Macclesfield, Wealdstone, Sutton United, Chelmsford City, Weston Super Mare, Boreham Wood, Brackley Town, Carlisle United, Gateshead and Buxton.

FA Cup second round draw: Slough Town v Macclesfield, Grimsby Town v Wealdstone, Sutton United v Shrewsbury Town, Swindon Town v Bolton Wanderers, Chelmsford City v Weston Super Mare, Peterborough United v Barnsley, Boreham Wood v Newport County, MK Dons v Oldham Athletic, Wigan Athletic v Barrow, Fleetwood Town v Luton Town, Salford City v Leyton Orient, Accrington Stanley v Mansfield Town, Stockport County v Cambridge United, Brackley Town v Burton Albion, Blackpool v Carlisle United, Gateshead v Walsall, Exeter City v Wycombe Wanderers, Cheltenham Town v Buxton, Chesterfield v Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale v Bristol Rovers.