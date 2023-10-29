Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 25-year-old - who was made vice-captain by Shaun Maloney over the summer - scored his second goal in four days as Latics beat Shrewsbury on Saturday, to make it three league wins in the space of a week.

Prior to that, he'd gone more than a year since finding the net in the league, with his previous goal coming in the 2-1 Championship win at Huddersfield back in September 2022.

Callum Lang's drought is over after two big goals in the space of four days

And no-one has been more frustrated than the player himself.

Throw in a recent suspension for an unjust red card at Stevenage, and it was little wonder Lang clearly enjoyed the goal celebrations at the weekend.

"Football's my life," said Lang, who is the longest serving player at the DW, having come through the Academy.

"And when things are not going well, I do take it home with me - especially the last few weeks and months.

"My family has been great with me, in helping me with that side of things.

"They were here again today, and it was nice to see them in the crowd and share that with them.

"I’m really happy, and I just want to get back to enjoying my football again.

“To score two goals in the last two games has helped my confidence massively, and I’ve got to push on now.”

It was Lang's second exuberant goal celebration in four days, after his match-winning free-kick against Oxford in midweek saw him make a beeline to a young fan in the West Stand with whom he's struck up a friendship following a training ground visit.

"Obviously I've got a really good connection with Alfie, he's a really nice kid," added Lang, who honoured a promise to perform a cartwheel following that midweek goal.

"For me to be in a privileged position, where somebody comes along to the training ground and - no matter how tough a time they're going through - I can put a smile on their face, that means the world.

"I know I am very lucky to be in this position, and I just want to do what I can.

"When things aren't going as well as they could be on the pitch, and I get frustrated, things like this put things into perspective.

"He's got so much energy, he's always got a smile on his face, and he asked me to do a celebration for him if I scored.

"I think that's why I have been getting even more frustrated in recent games, because I've been trying to do that celebration for him for ages!

"He couldn't be here today because he's in hospital, but I've just facetimed him, which was nice.

"Hopefully we can get him back at the training ground soon, and we can work out the next celebration.