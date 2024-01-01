Wigan Athletic goal hero ready for Manchester United after Barnsley 'worldie'

'Bring on Manchester United!' - that's the message from Jonny Smith after rescuing a point for Wigan Athletic at Barnsley with a goal in a million.

Jonny Smith enjoys his equalising goal at Barnsley in front of the away end

Smith was only sent on with 15 minutes left at Oakwell, with Latics training to Devante Cole's tap-in at the end of the first half.

The Liverpudlian thought he'd equalised moments before his goal, when he saw a right-wing corner fly all the way in at the far post - only to be chalked off for an alleged foul on the home goalkeeper.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Smith wasn't going to be denied with three minutes to go when, after taking a short free-kick from Jordan Jones, he unleashed a thumping drive that flew into the top corner like an Exocet missile.

"JJ said 'shoot', so I thought I might as well have a go, and it went in!" laughed Smith, who is enjoying his most consistent run of games since joining Latics from Burton Albion last summer.

"I feel like I'm starting to get more of a chance in the team, and to have moments like that is exactly why I signed for this club. Hopefully it's one of many more."

A point was the least Latics deserved after a superb display on the road, let down only by misfiring in front of goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought the lads played brilliantly in the first half and were unlucky to go in at half-time 1-0 down," acknowledged Smith.

"Martial (Godo) was having moments, JJ was having moments, and the lads looked really good.

"We went again in the second half, the subs came on, and we managed to get a point .

"We probably deserved to get all three, but there's definitely positives to take."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That makes it four points from the last two league games, with Latics now having the small matter of an FA Cup third-round tie against one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"Everyone's excited for that game now," added Smith, a massive Liverpool supporter. "As soon as the draw was made, it was one we were looking forward to.